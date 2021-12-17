Tyron Woodley thanks Jake Paul for ‘bringing the dog out of me,’ Paul furiously responds: ‘I’m f*cking him up’

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley made the most of their last opportunity to fire themselves up before fight night.

The YouTuber-turned-boxing star and the former UFC welterweight champion were a contrast in personalities at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins for their rematch, which takes place Saturday on Showtime pay-per-view at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

After stepping to the scale, Woodley spoke to reporter Ariel Helwani and calmly explained what he had to say to Paul when they faced off.

“Tomorrow won’t be a short night,” Woodley said. “It’s gonna be a long night, but nobody gonna second guess you after tomorrow night. Thank you for bringing the dog out of me. Tomorrow we battle. Eat well, rest well, it’s gonna be a f*cking fight tomorrow night.”

Asked for his side of the conversation, Paul was noticeably more worked up,

“I said, ‘It’s f*cking go mode.’” Paul said. “A different Jake Paul you’re going to see this time, we’re f*cking bucking in the middle of the ring. No funny sh*t. No funny sh*t like last time. I’m f*cking him up. I’m f*cking him up! I’m f*cking him up, Ariel! I’m f*cking him up!”

Watch video of Paul’s comments above.

The first meeting between Paul and Woodley this past August turned out to be a dud. Outside of a few bursts of offense, neither fighter impressed much, though Paul ultimately earned a split decision win over Woodley.

A bout with Tommy Fury was to be next for Paul, however Woodley stepped in for Fury once the British reality TV star withdrew from the Dec. 18 event with a rib injury and a chest infection.