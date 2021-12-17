One-time strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha notifies UFC of retirement

Claudia Gadelha is likely done from fighting MMA.

UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that the one-time strawweight title challenger has notified the company of her decision to retire from active competition. Gadelha, 33, walks away from the sport with a record of 18-5. In her most recent bout in November 2020, she lost a unanimous decision to Yan Xiaonan.

Following the news of her retirement breaking, Gadelha took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans and acknowledge them for their support.

“Claudinha” was one of the first strawweights to enter the octagon after passing on the Ultimate Fighter 20 season that saw Carla Esparza eventually crowned as the 115-pound division’s inaugural champion.

The Brazilian veteran has competed inside the octagon since 2014 and scored wins over the likes of Esparza, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Angela Hill and Jessica Aguilar. She came up short in her sole championship bout against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale, a rematch of a close bout that book place 18 months before.

Gadelha concluded her UFC run with a 7-5 record for the promotion.

