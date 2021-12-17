Johnny Walker in talks to fight Jamahal Hill

Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill will soon square off inside the octagon.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Damon Martin confirmed with sources with knowledge of the prospective matchup that Walker (18-6) and Hill (9-1, 1 NC) have verbally agreed to meet in a light heavyweight fight next year, with a date and location still to be determined. The bout was first reported by mma.ideas.

Walker looks to rebound from a disappointing 2021 campaign in which he made only one walk to the cage. A torn pectoral forced him out of a March matchup with Jimmy Crute and then he went on to lose a listless unanimous decision to Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 38 in October. The Brazilian fighter has lost three of his past four fights.

Hill recently rebounded from the first loss of his career. “Sweet Dreams” suffered an ugly arm injury and a TKO loss against Paul Craig at UFC 263 in June, but returned six months later to score a 48-second knockout of Crute. In five UFC appearances, Hill is 3-1 with one no-contest.