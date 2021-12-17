UFC Vegas 45 weigh-in results: Justin Tafa first heavyweight to miss weight in UFC history, two others miss

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 45 devolved into chaos.

Justin Tafa earned the dubious distinction of becoming the first heavyweight in UFC history to fail to make weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for tomorrow’s event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The Samoan fighter weighed in at 267 pounds, one pound over the heavyweight limit for a non-title bout.

In October of last year, it was almost Greg Hardy who claimed that title coming in at 266.5 pounds on his first attempt, but he successfully made weight at 264.5 pounds on a second attempt.

Two other fighters missed weight, flyweight Sijara Eubanks (127.5) and Macy Chiasson (148.5).

For Eubanks, this is officially her second time failing to make the flyweight limit. She weighed in at 127.2 pounds for a fight against Roxanne Modafferi in November 2018. Weight cut issues that led to kidney failure also forced Eubanks out of the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight title bout against Nicco Montano at The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale. Eubanks has also competed at bantamweight, but successfully hit the 125-pound mark for a recent win against Elise Reed.

This is Chiasson’s first weight miss. The Ultimate Fighter 28 featherweight tournament winner had become a contender at 135 pounds following her success on the show, but is taking this fight with Raquel Pennington as a short-notice replacement for Julia Avila (knee).

It is not yet known if any of the three bouts featuring fighters who missed weight will proceed as catchweights and if so, what percentage of their purses will be forfeited as penalty.

Heavyweight headliners Derrick Lewis (265) and Chris Daukaus (235.5) successfully made weight, as did co-headlining welterweights Stephen Thompson (170.5) and Belal Muhammad (170.5).

See the UFC Vegas 45 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Chris Daukaus (235.5)

Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Amanda Lemos (115) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135.5)

Diego Ferreira (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155.5)

Cub Swanson (145.5) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Justin Tafa (267)* vs. Harry Hunsucker (238.5)

Sijara Eubanks (127.5)* vs. Melissa Gatto (125)

Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Andre Ewell (145)

Raquel Pennington (145) vs. Macy Chiasson (148.5)*

Don’tale Mayes (256.5) vs. Josh Parisian (262)

Matt Sayles (155.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

*missed weight