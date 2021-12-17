Paul vs. Woodley 2 weigh-in results: Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley on weight for grudge match

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley 2 is ready to roll.

The boxing rivals successfully made the 192-pound limit for their eight-round, catchweight rematch that goes down Saturday on Showtime pay-per-view at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Paul weighed in at 191.4 pounds, while Woodley weighed in at 189.6 pounds.

For their first meeting back on Aug. 29, Paul weighed in at 190 pounds and Woodley at 189.5 pounds. Paul defeated the former UFC welterweight champion by split decision. Paul, an infamous YouTuber-turned-boxer, was originally scheduled to fight British reality TV star Tommy Fury on Dec. 18, but Woodley stepped in on short-notice when Fury withdrew due to a rib injury and a chest infection.

Co-main event lightweights Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez also successfully made weight, coming in at 133.8 pounds and 133.6 pounds, respectively.

In a matchup that serves as one of Saturday’s special attractions, former NBA star Deron Williams and former NFL star Frank Gore made their fight official as both successfully made the heavyweight limit with Williams weighing 211.2 pounds and Gore 209.6.

The Paul-Woodley 2 official weigh-ins took place Friday morning. See the results below:

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV)

Jake Paul (191.4) vs. Tyron Woodley (185.6)

Amanda Serrano (133.8) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (133.6)

Deron Williams (211.2) vs. Frank Gore (209.6)

Liam Paro (139.4) vs. Yomar Alamo (139)

Preliminary Card

Anthony Taylor (167.8) vs. Chris Avila (166.4)

J’Leon Love (197) vs. Marcus Oliveira (198.6)

Jeovanny Estela (149.6) vs. Chris Rollins (149.4)