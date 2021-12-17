Missed Fists: Fighter loses by TKO due to vomiting after nasty body kick

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day.

Tried-and-true MMA fans are used to seeing all kinds of grisly finishes at this point, I’m sure, but even the hardiest of you are going to have your intestinal fortitude tested this week.

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading many of the clips you see here. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can.)

Van San vs. Justin Little

George Miller vs. Zach Brooks

Puke Warning



Van San lands a push kick to the body of Justin Little, making him puke all over the place. Winner by 3rd round TKO. Ugh #FAC11 pic.twitter.com/Jzsl14aCKA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 11, 2021

Yup, your eyes sadly do not deceive you. That’s a victory by vomit.

From Fighting Alliance Championship 11 (replay available on UFC Fight Pass) in Independence, Mo., we have a late (and I’d say leading) candidate for Most Bizarre Finish of 2021 as Van San and Justin Little brought us a truly disturbing visual.

In the third round of their amateur bout, San chased down a visibly struggling Little and nailed him with a pinpoint foot to the stomach. Already looking a whiter shade of pale, Little completely lost whatever composure he had left and ejected the contents of his stomach onto the mat. Somehow, “TKO loss” just doesn’t quite sum this one up.

That’s the obvious winner of this week’s Goodbye My Liver, Goodbye My Friend award (I thought about creating a He’s Gonna Puke award, but am really hoping this doesn’t start happening so frequently that such an award is necessary) and amazingly we actually had two candidates that gave that unsolicited emetic a run for its money.

From the same show, George Miller arguably had an even better body kick finish, needing just 24 seconds to put away Zach Brooks.

George Miller KO's Zach Brooks with a liver kick in his amateur debut #FAC11 pic.twitter.com/VsUp6BUkmy — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 11, 2021

No yarf needed.

Islam Rakhmatov vs. Ruslan Sleptsov

It somehow feels mundane now to highlight Islam Rakhmatov’s sick (not literally) spinning body kick finish of Ruslan Sleptsov, but it warrants appreciation.

Numero 1⃣4⃣

Islam Rakhmatov, MFP 234 pic.twitter.com/XfsatUV2n7 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 13, 2021

He really had Ruslan Sleptsov thinking about that low kick and then BAM there goes your innards.

You can watch a free replay of the most recent Far Eastern Modern Pankration Federation card on the promotion’s YouTube.

Vincent Colonel vs. Valodya Frangulyan

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Darren Smith Jr.

Were it not for our natural human inclination to gravitate towards gastrointestinal folly, Vincent Colonel would easily have been the lead item of Missed Fists this week.

At Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 7, here’s Colonel breaking out a ridiculous knee knockout out of f*cking knowhere.

JUST DAMN. Vincent Colonel crushes Valodya Frangulyan with an insane knee. Incredible KO #LXF7 pic.twitter.com/26QMfgiiH1 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 11, 2021

Commentary freakout warranted. And then some.

While we’re in scenic Commerce, Calif., let’s check in on past Contender Series signee and recent UFC release Roosevelt Roberts. It’s hard to believe that just four months ago Roberts was fighting in the UFC. He made his return to action last Friday with this sweet KO of Darren Smith Jr. that gives us our Humpty Dumpty Fall of the Week.

Roosevelt Roberts KO's Darren Smith Jr in 32 seconds to cap off #LXF7. CLEAN 1-2 pic.twitter.com/Pwktgop8s9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 11, 2021

Roberts had a winning record (4-3, 1 NC) inside the octagon, and he’ll only be 28 come next February, so don’t be surprised if he gets another shot with a major promotion soon.

Gamzat Khiramagomedov vs. Giuliano del Vigna

You’ve been hearing a lot about Eagle FC’s upcoming U.S. debut, but don’t forget that the promotion has been a home for some serious prospects and some serious highlights for a while now.

Case in point, here’s 28-year-old heavyweight Gamzat Khiramagomedov landing a left hook right on the button that causes Giuliano del Vigna to go scary stiff.

Numero 7⃣

Gamzat Khiramagomedov, EFC 43 https://t.co/dfG5mdSIA2 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 13, 2021

That’s a full Matua, right there.

And in case you missed it, definitely check out Mehdi Dakaev’s absurd, diving, mid-air punch knockout that also happened at EFC 43 in Moscow.

Brendan Duneghy vs. Ousman Sarr

MY GODD. Brendan Duneghy catches Ousman Sarr mid-spin with a brutal head kick. What a damn KO #XFCYoungGuns4 pic.twitter.com/2T1hvTx0cl — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 11, 2021

Some might call KO from a recent Xtreme Fighting Championships event an example of spinning and not winning, but I would never critique the guts of Ousman Sarr here even if his display of gusto ended so, so poorly.

Technically, he had barely begun to spin, so you can’t really blame his decision-making. Had he completed a full rotation, I’m sure Brendan Duneghy would have been in real danger. That said, sweet kick by Duneghy.

Argemiro Delmandes vs. Roberto Benitez

My favorite, non-vomitous knockout of the week has to be Argemiro Delmandes showing off the beauty of low-level MMA at a Centro Oeste Fight show in Brasilia.

Numero 1⃣2⃣

Argemiro Delmandes, Centro Oeste Fight 14 pic.twitter.com/QEfY4ocN8o — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 13, 2021

See? Throw everything at the wall (or fence, as it were) and something has to stick. I mean, Delmandes literally almost kicks the cage at one point before uncorking a moon shot of a left hand. That’s a proper setup, I don’t care.

Somehow, this was Delmandes’ second defense of a welterweight title and I can’t wait to see who dares to challenge him next.

Jesse Heartz vs. Marcelin Pelletier

Look what we have here, a reader submission!

Thank you to Vuk Stevan Stajic for sending in this clip of his friend Jesse Heartz, who scored his first MMA win earlier this month at a show in Quebec City, Canada.

A quick and efficient showing for a new fighter and the video even includes a finishing combo that was started off by - you guessed it - a kick to the body. Way to go, Jesse!

And to everyone else, keep those reader submissions coming.

