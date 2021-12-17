UFC Vegas 45 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 45 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday night’s fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday afternoon, and MMA Fighting will have official weigh-in video, courtesy of the UFC.

In the main event, two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight contest.

The UFC Vegas 45 official weigh-ins are slated for 12 p.m. ET.

See the results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Belal Muhammad vs. Stephen Thompson

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

Don’tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt