UFC Vegas 45 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 45 weigh-ins, all 28 fighters on Saturday night’s fight card at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday afternoon, and MMA Fighting will have official weigh-in video, courtesy of the UFC.
In the main event, two-time heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus can weigh no more than 266 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title heavyweight contest.
The UFC Vegas 45 official weigh-ins are slated for 12 p.m. ET.
See the results below:
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus
Belal Muhammad vs. Stephen Thompson
Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker
Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto
Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell
Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson
Don’tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
