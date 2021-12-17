Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 weigh-in video

At the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 weigh-ins Friday, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will step on the scale, and MMA Fighting will have the live video.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will have to hit 192 pounds, the cruiserweight limit, for their main event showdown on Showtime.

In the co-main event, champ Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez compete in a lightweight contest and will have to hit 135 pounds.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 9 a.m. ET, and the video is above.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 4 p.m. ET.

The complete Paul vs. Woodley weigh-in results are below.

Main card (9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV)

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Liam Paro (139.4) vs. Yomar Alamo

Preliminary Card (Untelevised)

Anthony Taylor (167.8) vs. Chris Avila (166.4)

J’Leon Love (197) vs. Marcus Oliveira (198.6)

Jeovanny Estela (149.6) vs. Chris Rollins (149.4)