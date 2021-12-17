Stephen Thompson picking Tyron Woodley to beat Jake Paul in rematch: ‘He’s got to’

Stephen Thompson has publicly stated he’s not a fan of Jake Paul, or his brother Logan, which is why he’ll be cheering on his former rival this Saturday.

Paul faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in boxing match on Saturday in Tampa, Fla. It will be a rematch from their first meeting in August where Paul was able to pick up the victory via split decision.

Thompson will have his own fight to compete in on Saturday when he faces Belal Muhammad in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 45, but he is picking his two-time past opponent to get his hand raised.

“I think so. He’s got to,” Thompson stated on The MMA Hour. “I think Tyron gets it.”

Thompson challenged Woodley for the 170-pound title at UFC 205 — a Fight of the Night that ended in a majority draw — and again at UFC 209 four months later with Woodley retaining his title via majority decision.

While things were a bit personal for a time between the two fighters — more on the Woodley side — Thompson revealed that he and Woodley will be appearing on an upcoming season of Cobra Kai and the two were able to mend fences.

“So I chatted with him not too long ago doing some Cobra Kai stuff,” Thompson explained. “I can’t really give too much away, but we were there hanging out and the beef has been squashed since then. He’s awesome and fun to hang out with.”

With Thompson looking to earn his way back to a title fight starting with his matchup against Muhammad, “Wonderboy” admitted that there are a few fights of his career that he would love to have the chance to run back, including his two bouts with Woodley.

“Obviously the Matt Brown fight, that one stuck with me for a while,” Thompson said. “I wanted that fight back so bad because I knew I was better than that. [Also] another shot at Tyron if he was still here [in the UFC]. It doesn’t eat at me, it’s just there. I know that I can beat these guys. And of course, the Anthony Pettis fight.”