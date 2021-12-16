Undefeated prospect Ramazan Kuramagomedov faces UFC and PFL veteran John Howard at Eagle FC 44

Undefeated prospect Ramazan Kuramagomedov will join the upcoming Eagle FC 44 cards on Jan. 28 when he clashes with UFC and PFL veteran John Howard.

Eagle FC officials confirmed the fight to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

With a perfect 9-0 record, Kuramagomedov has long been considered a fighter worth watching as he’s continued to pick up impressive wins with experience in the PFL, UAE Warriors and Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

The Russian also competed on Dana White’s Contender Series where he picked up a win over current UFC fighter Jordan Williams but he didn’t get a contract afterwards. Still, Kuramagomedov has continued to tear through his opposition with three straight finishes in his past three fights and now he’ll look to make it four in a row when he returns to action in January.

As for Howard, the 38-year-old veteran has fought a laundry list of top fighters during his career while competing in promotions like the UFC and the PFL.

Howard holds notable wins over the likes of Ray Cooper III, Uriah Hall, and Cathal Pendred. Now he’ll clash with an up-and-coming prospect in Kuramagomedov as they prepare to meet as part of the Eagle FC debut card in the United States.

Eagle FC 44 takes place at the new FLX Arena in Miami with heavyweights Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov meeting in the main event and former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans also returning from retirement on the card.