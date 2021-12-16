Jon Jones strikes plea deal, domestic violence charges dismissed in Nevada

Domestic violence charges against Jon Jones have been dropped in Nevada after the former UFC light heavyweight champion struck a plea deal with prosecutors on Tuesday.

According to official court documents, Jones, 34, pleaded no contest to charges of injuring or tampering with a vehicle, which stem from Jones allegedly smashing his head against the hood of a police car after being arrested at a Caesar’s Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Sept. 24. Police arrived at the hotel in response to a call concerning a domestic disturbance incident involving Jones and his longtime fiancee Jessie Moses just hours after Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Jones was subsequently charged with domestic battery and felony injuring or disabling a vehicle. On Tuesday, the domestic battery charge was officially dismissed, while he pleaded guilty to destroying the property of another and was sentenced to pay a fine in the range of $25-to-$250.

The misdemeanor sentence also decrees that Jones must “stay out of trouble,” pay an additional $750 in restitution to the victim of the property damage, and attend anger management counseling.

Jones, a three-time UFC titleholder and one of the promotion’s biggest stars, has not competed since a successful championship defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. He forfeited his title during a dispute over compensation with the promotion and is currently in the process of a move up to the heavyweight division. However, his ongoing legal issues put his competitive status in doubt and he parted ways with the Jackson-Wink team following the Sept. 24 incident (he later began working with a Greg Jackson-affiliated offshoot).

Damon Martin contributed to this report.