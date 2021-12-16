Video: UFC 269 ‘Fight Motion’ features Julianna Pena’s legendary upset, Charles Oliveira triumph

UFC 269 might go down as the best event of a 2021 slate that included some of the most memorable fights and finishes in MMA history.

The latest edition of “Fight Motion” includes detailed footage of Julianna Pena’s historic upset of all-time great champion Amanda Nunes, plus Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier that silenced any questions about who is the true king of the UFC’s lightweight division.

Relive Pena’s stunning performance against “The Lioness” to see how she completed her journey from Ultimate Fighter winner to UFC champion. Pena called her shot and put non-stop pressure on Nunes to break her down and overcome seemingly astronomical odds.

You can also watch slow-mo footage of Kai Kara France and Sean O’Malley’s impressive knockouts, plus the best finishes from the preliminary portion of the event, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch the full video of highlights above, courtesy of the UFC.