Invicta FC announces first card of 2022 for Jan. 12 headlined by Alesha Zappitella vs. Jessica Delboni 2

Invicta FC is getting rolling early in 2022.

The all-women promotion announced Thursday that atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella (9-2, 1 NC) will face rival Jessica Delboni (11-3) in the main event of Invicta FC 45 on Jan. 12 in Kansas City, Kan. This is a rematch of their Invicta on AXS TV championship bout that Zappitella won by a narrow split decision to retain her title.

Delboni earned her rematch by winning Invicta’s fourth one-night Phoenix Series tournament in June.

“I am the real champ. I know this,” Delboni said after her tournament win. “Three weeks ago I lost, but I know I won. I won that fight — and I proved it today.”

Zappitella had suggested on social media that she was interested in joining the UFC’s strawweight division, but her focus now turns to the second defense of her 105-pound title. “Half Pint” has won four straight fights.

Invicta FC 45 will take place behind closed doors with no access for fans or media due to COVID-19 safety protocol. Broadcast information is still to be announced, though according to the promotion’s Twitter it “will be aired for free, on a digital platform, accessible to everyone.”

See the current Invicta FC 45 lineup below:

Alesha Zappitella vs. Jessica Delboni

Claire Guthrie vs. Lauren Mueller

Courtney King vs. Ramona Pascual

Monica Franco vs. Hailey Cowan

Hilarie Rose vs. Emily Whitmire

Maria Favela vs. TBA