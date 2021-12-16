Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.

“The thing is, one thing I did say leading up to the fight, as they were getting ready, you have to think of all the times where someone has underestimated someone,” Rogan said on his podcast. “You can never underestimate an opponent. You can’t go into a fight not nervous. You can’t go into a fight completely sure you’re gonna win when that other person is hungry and scared, because weird things happen when people underestimate people. But f*ck, that was nuts.”

In her post-fight comments, Nunes refuted the idea that she looked past Peña, saying that she trained hard and simply “checked out” in the fight, but lingering questions still remain about the now former bantamweight champion. After a strong opening round that saw Nunes drop Peña multiple times, “The Lioness” got drawn into a sloppy brawl in the second round where she gassed out, ultimately leading to the submission. It was a shocking performance from Nunes, one that harkens back to some of Nunes’ earlier career losses, and one that is still stunning to Rogan, even several days removed from the event.

“She was swinging for the fences,” Rogan said. “She was trying to take her out quick and then when Julianna was still there, you could tell she was f*cking tired. For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round. And just standing in front of her, just swinging in front of her. No movement side to side, standing right in front of her like you’re watching a regional fight...

“It was caused by Julianna. Julianna made her quit, she didn’t just quit on her own. You’ve got to give Julianna all the credit. ... You know, that is what Julianna said leading up to the fight. She said I’m going to bring her back to what it was like when she was younger and she would quit in fights. There were fights where she got exhausted and lost her way, and then she became the greatest of all time. It’s wild to see the difference.”

Though the loss is undoubtedly a setback for the greatest female fighter ever, Nunes is likely to get a chance to avenge the misstep in short order. Both Peña and UFC President Dana White have said that an immediate rematch makes sense, and Nunes herself has said she accepts the rematch once she has a chance to “get my sh*t together.”

TOP STORIES

165. Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee signs with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC.

Money. Charles Oliveira explains why he’d let Conor McGregor jump the line and challenge him next.

Fire. Dustin Poirier: ‘Nothing gets me excited’ about fighting right now ‘unless Nate Diaz wants to fight.’

Book it. Nate Diaz offers to fight Dustin Poirier in January, Poirier responds ‘I’m in.’

Promises. Tyron Woodley vows Jake Paul is ‘going to get my fist tattooed across his forehead.’

Intimidating. Kayla Harrison responds to Julianna Pena: ‘You should be careful, because I don’t play those games.’

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

Fight Motion: UFC 269.

Chris Daukaus’ hot run through the UFC.

Top 10 Bellator submissions in 2021.

A day in the life of Francis Ngannou.

Cooking with Volk.

LISTEN UP

We Got Next. Aspen Ladd discusses corner criticism, fight with Miesha Tate.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Dustin on point.

1st to shoot is a dusty bitch — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 16, 2021

Masvidal got involved.

Just came across this and it’s so ironic that the individual who can’t block low kicks high kicks or mid kicks is talking shit about fighters getting better #canyouevenspelldoubleleg https://t.co/mehL5sJPwg — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 16, 2021

Nate responds.

I just came acrosss this pic.twitter.com/z68IO1dFxi — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

Fuck you both — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev.

If say I want to fight everybody it means everybody, I don’t have to call every single fighter by their names. BMF belt is mine, UFC belt is mine too. I’ve heard there is gonna be event 5 of Mars in Vegas. And I don’t understand why I still don’t have opponent. — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 15, 2021

Khabib would simply beat the sh*t out of him like he did to everyone.

Tell me Khabib and Olivera wouldn’t be incredible — Funky (@Benaskren) December 15, 2021

Brilliant.

Karate In The Basement Paid Off #UFC pic.twitter.com/4Z6Y8JHs7f — Kyle Daukaus (@KyleDaukaus) December 16, 2021

Itching for a fight.

I want to fight one of those guys or all of them , I just need a fight come on @ufc @UFCBrasil even heavy weight I can fight just send me a location and date please pic.twitter.com/thvfzkXXiR — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) December 15, 2021

Callout.

@Mickmaynard2 big boss let’s send @kaikarafrance to Dagestan for one year to learn how to wrestle maybe he can fight me after i’m gonna bully him like baby doesn’t matter who I’m going to fight next i’m going to start knocking and people out — Askar Askarov (@askar_mma) December 16, 2021

@stylebender give your son some encouragement you’re a great champion show him how is done if he can beat me no one can deny him @kaikarafrance don’t be chicken — Askar Askarov (@askar_mma) December 16, 2021

Paying up.

Cuz im an islanddddd boiiiiii https://t.co/lg5EdJcUSC — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) December 16, 2021

This is probably prophetic.

Khabib p4p best promoter letting Kevin Lee think he’s building a weight class around him until he releases the next unknown 165lb dagastani loonatic on him — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) December 16, 2021

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

N/A.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow.

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins? Stephen Thompson

Belal Muhammad vote view results 82% Stephen Thompson (520 votes)

17% Belal Muhammad (112 votes) 632 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @JedKMeshew on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.