Between the Links: UFC 269 fallout, Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2, UFC Vegas 45, more

By Mike Heck
Does Jake Paul or Tyron Woodley have more pressure heading into their boxing rematch this Saturday in Tampa?

This week, we called an audible and addressed that question, along with why Paul could actually be playing with proverbial house money. In addition, the panel recaps the top storylines from UFC 269, including where Julianna Pena’s title win over Amanda Nunes ranks on the all-time upset list, where the result leaves Kayla Harrison, Dustin Poirier’s future following his loss to lightweight champ Charles Oliveira, UFC Vegas 45 being a sneaky good card, the low-key banger for the promotion’s final event of the year, Kevin Lee signing with Eagle FC, and more.

This week, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew hit record, shoot the breeze and try to make sense of those topics.

