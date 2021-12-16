We Got Next: Aspen Ladd talks corner criticism, agreeing to Miesha Tate matchup, more

Aspen Ladd wants to fight Miesha Tate next — and that might just happen.

Ladd discusses agreeing to fight Tate in her return to the UFC bantamweight division, why the fight would be personal, what she took away from her loss to Norma Dumont, the criticism her head coach and partner Jim West received, changes she’s making, Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck on this week’s edition of We Got Next.

