Watch the Paul vs. Woodley 2 open workout video to see the top fighters on Saturday’s card perform in front of a crowd Wednesday afternoon in Tampa.

The schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. ET – Chris Avila

2:15 p.m. – Deron Williams

2:30 p.m. – J’Leon Love

2:45 p.m. – Liam Paro

3 p.m. – Frank Gore

3:15 p.m. – Tyron Woodley

3:30 p.m. – Amanda Serrano

3:45 p.m. – Jake Paul