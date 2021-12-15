 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Katie Taylor, Kayla Harrison, Ryan Hall, and Cory Sandhagen

By Bryan Tucker
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: - Kayla Harrison will give an update on her free agency and discuss the recent clash between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes.

1:25 p.m.: - Ryan Hall will discuss his recent win at UFC 269 and what’s next.

1:50 p.m.: - Cory Sandhagen talks about his recent skid and the UFC bantamweight title picture.

2:20 p.m.: - Katie Taylor will discuss her recent win against Firuza Sharipova and what’s next.

2:50 p.m.: - GC and Helwani will discuss upcoming bets for this weekend’s UFC card and Paul vs. Woodley 2.

3:15 p.m.: I will answer your questions in the latest On the Nose segment.

4 p.m.: - Dustin Poirier will discuss his loss against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 269 main event.

