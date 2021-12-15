The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Katie Taylor, Kayla Harrison, Ryan Hall, and Cory Sandhagen

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: - Kayla Harrison will give an update on her free agency and discuss the recent clash between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes.

1:25 p.m.: - Ryan Hall will discuss his recent win at UFC 269 and what’s next.

1:50 p.m.: - Cory Sandhagen talks about his recent skid and the UFC bantamweight title picture.

2:20 p.m.: - Katie Taylor will discuss her recent win against Firuza Sharipova and what’s next.

2:50 p.m.: - GC and Helwani will discuss upcoming bets for this weekend’s UFC card and Paul vs. Woodley 2.

3:15 p.m.: I will answer your questions in the latest On the Nose segment.

4 p.m.: - Dustin Poirier will discuss his loss against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 269 main event.

