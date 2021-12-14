All Access: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Episode 1

It wasn’t a fight anyone was expecting, but here we go again.

Showtime Sports has released Part 1 of its “All Access” video for the upcoming boxing rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, which goes down this Saturday.

Woodley is stepping in as a short-notice replacement for Tommy Fury, who withdrew due to a chest infection and a broken rib. This will be the second meeting in the boxing ring between Woodley and Paul this year.

In the first meeting, Paul won a split decision over the former UFC welterweight champion, prompting Woodley to call for an immediate rematch. That wish has been granted with Fury out of the picture for now.

In this episode of All Access, Paul marvels at the absurdity of having to fight Woodley again, while Woodley looks to erase the bitter memory of their first encounter.

Paul vs. Woodley takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., and will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.