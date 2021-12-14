UFC 269 medical suspensions: Sean O’Malley potentially out until June with hand injury

Sean O’Malley is on a roll, but fans may not see him compete again until summer.

According to the list of UFC 269 medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com, O’Malley is one of four fighters who could be ineligible to compete until June pending clearance from a physician for potential injuries. In O’Malley’s case, he is listed as requiring an X-ray and MRI on his right hand/base of his thumb following his first-round TKO win over Raulian Paiva this past Saturday.

Others potentially facing six-month suspensions are Pedro Munhoz (right foot), Miranda Maverick (left foot), and Tony Kelley (left shoulder).

All four fighters competing in the evening’s two title bouts — Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes, and Julianna Pena — avoided serious injury and received only minimal suspensions that do not extend past January.

UFC 269 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and was overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

See the full list of medical suspensions below.

Charles Oliveira: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Dustin Poirier: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Amanda Nunes: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Julianna Pena: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Geoff Neal: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Santiago Ponzinibbio: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11 — right eye laceration

Cody Garbrandt: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Sean O’Malley: Must have X-ray and MRI on right hand/base of thumb. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 10. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Raulian Paiva: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Josh Emmett: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Dan Ige: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Pedro Munhoz: Must have X-ray on right foot. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 10. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Augusto Sakai: Suspended until Feb. 10, no contact until Jan. 26 — left upper lip laceration

Jordan Wright: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11

Miranda Maverick: Must have X-ray on left foot. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 10. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Ryan Hall: Suspended until Jan. 26, no contact until Jan. 11 — laceration under right eye

Tony Kelley: Left shoulder must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 10. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2

Gillian Robertson: Suspended until Jan. 11, no contact until Jan. 2