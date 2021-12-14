Amanda Nunes opens as massive favorite in potential Julianna Pena rematch, Charles Oliveira holds slight edge over Justin Gaethje

Julianna Pena will once again have to overcome enormous odds if she hopes to remain “and still” in 2022.

According to early odds set by DraftKings, former bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is a -500 favorite to regain her title from Pena should a rematch between the two be booked. Pena defeated Nunes by second-round submission in a massive upset this past Saturday at UFC 269 and “The Lioness” has already said that she will “undoubtedly” look to face Pena a second time.

The current champion is installed as a +400 underdog.

Nunes entered UFC 269 at No. 1 in both MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings and the Women’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings, while Pena earned her title shot coming off of a win over Sara McMann.

Draft Kings has also set odds for what is likely to be the next championship matchup for UFC lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira. Following his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, Oliveira is expected to face top contender Justin Gaethje, with UFC President Dana White stating that the fight “makes sense.”

Opening odds have Oliveira as a slight favorite at -155. Gaethje is the underdog at +135.

Those lines are in contrast to Oliveira’s title defense against Poirier, which saw the challenger installed as the slight favorite (around -135 on most books).

See the speculative odds for Pena-Nunes 2 and Oliveira-Gaethje below:

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2

Julianna Pena +400

Amanda Nunes -500

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira -155

Justin Gaethje +135