Morning Report: Colby Covington rips Dustin Poirier’s ‘quitter mentality’ at UFC 269, dares him to ‘come up to the real man’s weight class’

This past weekend, Dustin Poirier came up short in his second shot at undisputed UFC gold, submitting to Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 and it should come as no surprise that one man is celebrating Poirier’s loss more than other: Colby Covington.

Covington and Poirier previously trained together at American Top Team before Covington’s infamous falling out with the gym last year. Since then, the two have taken shots at one another in the media and so Covington was all too happy to rip Poirier’s performance at UFC 269.

“Just the quitter mentality of Dustin,” Covington told Submission Radio. “He’s always been like that. Doesn’t like to work hard. You know, living off beating Conor McGregor. What’s the big deal about beating Conor McGregor anymore these days? I mean, he has a great legacy, did some great things in the past. The guy made a lot of money, but he doesn’t have that same drive anymore. So, beating a guy like that is not going to mean you’re going to be some world-beater or the best in the world. So, that’s what I saw. I figured he’s gonna gas out and he was going to eventually quit. And that’s what he did. Just like in the Khabib (Nurmagomedov) fight. He quits, he puts his head on the mat and he leaves his neck open so he can get rear naked choked. So, it wasn’t a surprise.”

Though there is obvious animosity between the two, Covington and Poirier have a lot in common. Both men were former interim UFC champions and both have now twice fallen short in their bids to win undisputed gold, with Covington recently losing a unanimous decision in his rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Given that both men are well outside of the title conversation in their respective divisions, Covington suggested that now may be the perfect time for the two to settle their feud.

“You look at this bully that fought last night, Dustin Soy-rier. Louisiana swamp trash,” Covington said. “He said a lot of things too in the media. And now he’s saying that he might come up to 170, he wants to come fight in a real man’s weight class. So, this is another personal fight. These are different types of fights, man. This isn’t about the rankings, this is about personal grudges and being held accountable for your actions. You said it’s on site when I see you in the media, it’s this and that. He’s talking this big game like he’s a street fighter, he’s some badass fighter. Stop cutting all that weight, Dustin. Come up to the real man’s weight class, welterweight, and let’s do this, man. You talk too much sh*t. You know, you can bring your little Jezabel of a wife, bring that little kid you used a prop, bring the whole Louisiana swamp trash family, and let’s do this, man. Stop cutting all that weight, stop being a bully.”

If the UFC can’t make a fight between Covington and his former “best friend” Jorge Masvidal for some reason, perhaps a battle between Covington and Poirier can serve as a consolation prize.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

vs 2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

What do you think about this weekend?



I'm ready, I'm still in town, and there's an up&coming event. Let's go baby https://t.co/BDbI6SzewF pic.twitter.com/yh51OmPLX4 — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 13, 2021

In Brazil they shouted Uh Vai morrer but McGregor is STILL HERE pic.twitter.com/cUqBLnCp6Y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

Respect.

What a beautiful journey, the ups and the downs. Im grateful for all of it — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 13, 2021

That was an honor to share the Octagon with/ you. You're an admirable fighter and a fantastic individual.

Thank you.



— Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 14, 2021

It was an honor. Keep it up champ!! You've earned everything you have



Have your management reach out to me. Let's do some good in Brazil — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 14, 2021

I've nothing but respect for you, Diamond.



God bless you and your family.



I hope you can visit our social project in Brazil. — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 14, 2021

Michael Chiesa.

Uriah Hall responding to Darren Till.

@darrentill2 every time you talk some shit you get your ass handed to you I guess this is another one of those moments I’m gonna come to your country I’m gonna beat your ass in front of your whole crowd and I promise you I’m gonna rearrange your face. Love uriah — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) December 13, 2021

Henry Cejudo responds to Dominick Cruz.

.@DominickCruz, Mr. King of the Prelims-- Ya snooze, ya lose. You had your chance, and you bent those surgically repaired knees. If I decide to come back, I'm fighting @alexvolkanovski first. Triple C ain't fighting on no damn prelims.



: https://t.co/lUeYPhXmAu pic.twitter.com/RSYMHoKS5A — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 13, 2021

Fight signed?

“Got The Signal” ⚔️ -CSO- # Let’s Go # SeeYouOnTheMat ‍♂️ Fight Drop Soon Stay Tuned @ufc pic.twitter.com/8gIzaeGbUG — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 14, 2021

Renan Barao (34-9, 1 NC) vs. Horacio Gutierrez (7-3); Eagle FC 44, Jan. 28.

Ryan Bader (28-7, 1 NC) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1); Bellator 273, Jan 29.

