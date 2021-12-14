Michel Prazeres no longer on UFC roster: ‘I asked to be released’

Michel Prazeres’ UFC career has come to an end 8 1/2 years after his debut.

The experienced Brazilian fighter confirmed to MMA Fighting he’s no longer on the UFC roster, but revealed “I asked to be released” from his contract. “Trator” declined to explain what prompted him to request his release from the company.

“I’ll focus on the business I have in Belem and who knows, maybe I’ll come back to fighting in the future,” Prazeres told MMA Fighting. “I’ll focus on jiu-jitsu and relax.”

Prazeres (26-4) first entered the octagon in May 2013, a welterweight loss to Paulo Thiago. He cut down to lightweight for his next bouts, winning against Jesse Ronson and Mairbek Taisumov before dropping a decision to Kevin Lee.

“Trator” won his next six bouts against the likes of Gilbert Burns and Des Green, but missed weight for those two fights specifically. He then returned to welterweight in 2018, defeating Zak Cummings and Bartosz Fabinski.

Prazeres’ long winning streak was snapped by Ismail Naurdiev in February 2019, a month before the Brazilian fighter tested positive for boldenone and its metabolite 5β-androst-1-en-17β-ol-3-one in two out-of-competition tests conducted by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

“Trator” returned from a two-year suspension this past June, losing via second-round submission to Shavkat Rakhmonov in Las Vegas, leaving the 40-year-old fighter with an overall UFC record of 10-4.