 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown defends Dustin Poirier tapping out at UFC 269, gives his pick for Paul vs. Woodley 2

By Damon Martin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC Fight Night: Brown v Lima
Matt Brown
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

On episode 16 of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC welterweight Matt Brown returns to the show to help break down everything that unfolded at UFC 269 this past Saturday night including Charles Oliveira overcoming the odds and defeating Dustin Poirier to defend his lightweight title.

Brown reacts to Oliveira’s performance while also defending Poirier for tapping out to the choke that ended the fight. He will also give his thoughts on Julianna Pena pulling off a massive upset to defeat Amanda Nunes, what’s next for Cody Garbrandt and the appeal surrounding “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

The all-time leader for knockouts in UFC welterweight history will also give his thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 and who he’s picking to win the rematch.

Plus, Brown offers an update on his recovery from COVID-19 as well as his hope to return to action in March when the UFC returns to his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...