Pair of Dana White’s Contender Series fighters suspended by NAC for positive drug tests

Two fighters who competed on this past season of Dana White’s Contender Series were disciplined by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

At Monday’s NAC commission meeting, Lukasz Brzeski and Muin Gafurov were unanimously suspended for positive drug tests stemming from their respective DWCS bouts.

Brzeski was handed a nine-month suspension from the NAC after testing positive for clomiphene from his September win. The 29-year-old earned a UFC contract for his third-round submission of Dylan Potter, but his victory was overturned to a no-contest. No word on whether or not Brzeski remains on the roster following the punishment, but he will be eligible to compete again in June.

Gafurov, a ONE Championship, ACB and UAE Warriors veteran, came up short on his bid to become a UFC fighter as he dropped a split decision to Chad Anheliger in September. The 26-year-old tested positive for canrenone, a diuretic, and was suspended for six months, making him eligible to compete in March.

Both fighters were also fined $750 by the NAC.