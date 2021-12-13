Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 PPV price revealed, four-fight main card set for Dec. 18

The highly anticipated rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will cap off a four-fight main card on Showtime pay-per-view scheduled for Saturday night and the price for the event has now been revealed.

Showtime officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday that the PPV will run $59.95, which is the same cost as the first fight between Paul and Woodley in September.

Prior to their last encounter, Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza explained the reasoning behind the cost for the card headlined by Paul vs. Woodley.

“It’s in the ballpark of where similar fights have been,” Espinoza explained. “It is at a point below a lot of other higher priced PPVs, but in particular on this one, I think you’ve got a full boxing card of exciting young fighters. That was the key.”

It’s a similar set of circumstances this time around with the undercard highlighted by several intriguing matchups including the return of Amanda Serrano as well as the professional boxing debuts of two high profile athletes from other sports.

The co-main event on Saturday night will be Serrano squaring off against Miriam Gutierrez in a lightweight contest.

Serrano, who recently signed on with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions as her new promoter, also served as the co-main event on the first card featuring the YouTube celebrity turned boxer for his fight against Woodley.

This time around, Serrano is facing off with Gutierrez with all signs pointing towards a win setting up a showdown with Ireland’s Katie Taylor.

Also on the main card, former NFL running back Frank Gore will be making his pro boxing debut against retired NBA veteran Deron Williams in a four-round heavyweight fight with a 215-pound contractual limit for the matchup.

Finally, the Showtime pay-per-view will start at 9 p.m. ET with a bout between Liam Para and Yoma Alamo.

There will also be non-televised undercard bouts including Anthony Taylor clashing with Chris Avila, who serves as part of the team led by Nick and Nate Diaz, as well as J’Leon Love facing Marcus Oliveira in a cruiserweight contest.