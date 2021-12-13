Amanda Nunes: ‘I undoubtedly accept the rematch’ with Julianna Pena following UFC 269 title loss

Amanda Nunes will be ready for a second chance against Julianna Pena.

In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Pena submitted Nunes to become the new bantamweight champion in the second round of Saturday’s UFC 269 co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nunes had a terrific start to the fight, but things changed quickly in the second stanza as Pena got cooking on the feet before taking Nunes’ back and forcing the tap.

While Nunes hasn’t said much since Saturday, she took to Instagram on Monday to confirm that she’s all-in on a rematch.

“You guys think I’m going to go out unbalanced. I undoubtedly accept the rematch. Give me a little time to get my sh*t together and I will be back better than ever,” Nunes stated.

Nunes’ five-plus year reign as bantamweight champion came to an end, but she is still the featherweight champion. While a fight with PFL champion, teammate, and free agent Kayla Harrison would be massive, it doesn’t seem like that’s a bout “The Lioness” will be actively seeking.