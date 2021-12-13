The MMA Hour with Julianna Peña, Tyron Woodley, Darren Till, Dominick Cruz, Stephen Thompson, and Kai Kara-France

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I look back at one of the top UFC events of the year this past weekend.

1:15 - Stephen Thompson will discuss his upcoming welterweight showdown with Belal Muhammad in the UFC Vegas 45 co-main event this Saturday night.

1:35 - Kai Kara-France will discuss his memorable knockout of Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269.

2 - GC & Helwani will look back at the best bets from UFC 269.

2:30 - Darren Till will talk about what’s next after his most recent loss in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 this past September.

3:15 - Tyron Woodley will talk about his anticipated rematch against Jake Paul on Saturday night.

3:40 - Dominick Cruz breaks down his Fight of the Night performance against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269.

4:05 - Julianna Pena will discuss her massive upset over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 and what’s next for the new bantamweight champion.

4:25 - NewYorkRic will discuss the latest news and social happenings.

