On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 269

After Charles Oliveira and Julianna Pena pulled off upset finishes at UFC 269 to leave Las Vegas with world title belts wrapped around their waists, the paths towards their next title defenses seem pretty clear. Justin Gaethje looks to be next in line for the lightweight champ, while the brand new bantamweight queen will likely see Amanda Nunes at least one more time.

Those incredible victories are discussed this week, along with future matchmaking ideas for Dustin Poirier, Geoff Neal, Kai Kara-France, Sean O’Malley, Dominick Cruz, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee on the final post-PPV edition of On To the Next One of 2021.

