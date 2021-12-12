 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Chandler critical of Dustin Poirier’s loss, Patricio Pitbull steps in

Michael Chandler had a very strong reaction to Charles Oliveira’s win at UFC 269 – and especially, Dustin Poirier’s loss.

The one-time UFC lightweight challenger insinuated that Poirier quit when he tapped out to a rear-naked choke in the third round of Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner, vowing he’d see Oliveira again for a rematch of their UFC 262 meeting he lost via knockout.

Not amused by Chandler’s observations was Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, who knocked out Chandler in 2019 to capture the lightweight title.

In fact, Chandler did verbally submit to strikes in a 2014 rematch with former Bellator lightweight champ Will Brooks at Bellator 131. He rebounded with four-fight winning streak that culminated in a knockout win over Pitbull’s brother, Patricky Pitbull, to reclaim the title, as well as a win over ex-UFC champ Benson Henderson to defend it.

The way Chandler sees it, he’s in prime position for another comeback, critics be damned.

