Michael Chandler critical of Dustin Poirier’s loss, Patricio Pitbull steps in

Michael Chandler had a very strong reaction to Charles Oliveira’s win at UFC 269 – and especially, Dustin Poirier’s loss.

The one-time UFC lightweight challenger insinuated that Poirier quit when he tapped out to a rear-naked choke in the third round of Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner, vowing he’d see Oliveira again for a rematch of their UFC 262 meeting he lost via knockout.

I would never ever quit...I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira... #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

The way I see it...the whole world wants to see me rematch 2 out of the 3 fights I’ve had in the @UFC ... that’s how you come in and make a statement. I’d never QUIT. Congrats to Oliveira ...punch your ticket with Gaethje this summer and I’ll see you at the end of 2022 #UFC269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

I make ill-advised decisions at times. But I’m there to put y’all on the edge of your seat so you miss me when I’m gone. I promise you will. Most of these guys are here to “play mma.” #UFC269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Gaethje breaks Charlie Olives... CHANGE MY MIND. #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Not amused by Chandler’s observations was Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull, who knocked out Chandler in 2019 to capture the lightweight title.

You turned your back to Charles and run away after being clipped. You quit against Gaethje. Also let's not forget you asked Will Brooks for a time out. Shut your damn mouth, you've been pathetic. https://t.co/6A4h5Ddj4a — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) December 12, 2021

In fact, Chandler did verbally submit to strikes in a 2014 rematch with former Bellator lightweight champ Will Brooks at Bellator 131. He rebounded with four-fight winning streak that culminated in a knockout win over Pitbull’s brother, Patricky Pitbull, to reclaim the title, as well as a win over ex-UFC champ Benson Henderson to defend it.

The way Chandler sees it, he’s in prime position for another comeback, critics be damned.