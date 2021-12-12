UFC 270 main card lineup set featuring Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 2, Greg Hardy

The lineup is set for the UFC’s first pay-per-view main card of 2022.

UFC 270 takes place on Jan. 22 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., headlined by a heavyweight championship unification bout between undisputed titleholder Francis Ngannou and interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno meets Deiveson Figueiredo in a trilogy bout.

Three other bouts were announced for the Jan. 22 ESPN+ PPV lineup on Saturday’s UFC 269 broadcast. Jared Cannonier fights Derek Brunson in what is likely a No. 1 contender’s bout at 185 pounds, Movsar Evloev meets Ilia Topuria in a battle of undefeated featherweights, and former NFL standout Greg Hardy fights heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik.

Hardy — 4-4 with one no-contest in the UFC — is coming off of back-to-back knockout losses. Despite his inexperience, uneven results, and a past arrest for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend (Hardy was found guilty of assault and communicating threats, but later had the conviction expunged from his record after a successful appeal due to the alleged victim not appearing in court to testify) this will be his third appearance on a UFC pay-per-view.

See the updated lineup below (number in parentheses indicates MMA Fighting Global Ranking):

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view)

Francis Ngannou (1) vs. Ciryl Gane (3)

Brandon Moreno (1) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (2)

Movsar Evloev (14) vs. Ilia Topuria

Derek Brunson (4) vs. Jared Cannonier (6)

Greg Hardy vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Preliminary Card (bout order and broadcast information TBD)

Viviane Araujo (11) vs. Alexa Grasso (13)

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman