Charles Oliveira and Julianna Pena left UFC 269 as world champions following their submission wins over Dustin Poirier and Amanda Nunes. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, Jed Meshew, and E. Casey Leydon react to a plethora of storylines coming out of the final UFC pay-per-view event of the year.

