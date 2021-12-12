UFC 269 tweets: Pros react to Julianna Pena pulling off all-time upset by submitting Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena shocked the world.

In the co-main event of UFC 269, Pena defied massive odds to defeat two-division champion Amanda Nunes and claim her bantamweight title. Pena had been saying for weeks that she would take the fight to “The Lioness,” and she stuck to her word, pushing the pace in the second round and hurting Nunes on multiple occasions before finishing her with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Pena — the No. 5 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — snapped Nunes’ 12-fight win streak and is the first woman to defeat Nunes since September 2014. She also becomes the eighth winner of The Ultimate Fighter to become UFC champion.

Was this the greatest upset in MMA history? Only time will tell, but the fighting community was blown away by Pena’s performance and made sure to let everyone know about it on social media.

Check out the reactions below.

Wooooooooooow!!! What did I just watch?? Peñaaaaaaaa!!! #UFC269 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 12, 2021

Great Fight @VenezuelanVixen # Jab Central Well Earned -CSO- — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2021

I remember riding bus back 2my hotel after winning TUF! A girl ran up 2me,congratulated me and said 1 day im going to win that show.

I thanked her and didn’t think much of it. Ppl always say that kinda stuff. So I thought.

Congrats @VenezuelanVixen on making ur dreams come true. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 12, 2021

Nunes didn’t use her power correctly. Got to emotional, taped due to exhaustion.(no legs in choke) Peña was right Will won this fight. Congrats Juliana Pena #ufc269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

Nothing is guaranteed to nobody. Noting — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 12, 2021

Biggest upset in ufc championship history ?????? #ufc269 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) December 12, 2021

HOLY FUCK. We were all wrong. #UFC269 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) December 12, 2021

That was insane. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021

Called it on my IG — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 12, 2021

O m g….. Im in shock… — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 12, 2021

Wow that was absolute insanity! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 12, 2021