UFC 269 tweets: Pros react to Julianna Pena pulling off all-time upset by submitting Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena shocked the world.

In the co-main event of UFC 269, Pena defied massive odds to defeat two-division champion Amanda Nunes and claim her bantamweight title. Pena had been saying for weeks that she would take the fight to “The Lioness,” and she stuck to her word, pushing the pace in the second round and hurting Nunes on multiple occasions before finishing her with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Pena — the No. 5 bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — snapped Nunes’ 12-fight win streak and is the first woman to defeat Nunes since September 2014. She also becomes the eighth winner of The Ultimate Fighter to become UFC champion.

Was this the greatest upset in MMA history? Only time will tell, but the fighting community was blown away by Pena’s performance and made sure to let everyone know about it on social media.

Check out the reactions below.

