UFC 269 in tweets: Pros react to Charles Oliveira submitting Dustin Poirier in thrilling championship main event

Charles Oliveira capped off the UFC’s last pay-per-view of 2021 with an epic victory.

In his first defence of the lightweight championship, Oliveira showed off his elite grappling and submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round of the UFC 269 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was the 10th straight win for Oliveira, with nine of those wins coming by way of knockout or submission.

The triumph left no doubt as to who the top dog is at 155 pounds, arguably the most loaded division in all of MMA. And Oliveira wasn’t the only one making a statement on Saturday night.

Julianna Pena scored one of the greatest upsets in combat sports history in the co-main event, submitting two-division champion Amanda Nunes to become the UFC bantamweight champion.

Also on the main card, Kai Kara-France spoiled former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight debut with a stunning knockout, Sean O’Malley added to his highlight reel, and Geoff Neal picked up a much-needed decision win.

See what the MMA world had to say about a highly memorable UFC 269 event.

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier

How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks ‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

These guys don’t get any better

‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least that’s something hahaha pic.twitter.com/Tlb1DBlB6F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

My congratulations Champ, you deserve this — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 12, 2021

Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs just hold in there for me — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 12, 2021

I would never ever quit...I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira... #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Love Poirier but sometimes, styles make fights! Wow! Incredible performance of some back and forth action! #UFC269 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021

Can we please stop talking about @CharlesDoBronxs being a quitter now? He has proven he won’t bail anymore. Congratulations champion — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

Charles is so good — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Wow what a comeback. Rd 1 was brutal, Oliveira is nasty on the back. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Wow — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 12, 2021

Wow… I knew Charles was the man after we fought but damn — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 12, 2021

Congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs on defending his title tonight! What a career turnaround @ufc #UFC269 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 12, 2021

Keep your head up @DustinPoirier You’re a Warrior in the cage and even a better person outside of it…..always a fan #UFC269 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 12, 2021

what is going on…… — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 12, 2021

Congrats my blonde brother , Blonde Oliveira you did the culture proud ! #UFC269 ‍♂️ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021

DP @DustinPoirier you have nothing to hang your head over my brother. Belt or not you or a champion in and out the cage! Congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021

Two great fighters, congrats Oliveira!

#ufc269 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) December 12, 2021

Insane night, think the crowd had something to do with it. What a monster Oliveira is! #UFC269 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 12, 2021

Very interesting fight

I’m with @DustinPoirier — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 12, 2021

Tough pick but I’m going Poirier 4th round TKO — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

The longer this goes favors Dustin Poirier, but Charles Oliveira is one of the most technical fighters in UFC. This is gonna be a WAR! #UFC269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

Wow warrr — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

One of the best rounds ever? — michael (@bisping) December 12, 2021

What a round!!!! Who you got! I got 10-9 poirier #ufc269 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) December 12, 2021

That first round was beautiful. I love this sport. 10-9 Poitier — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021

What a first round! #UFC269 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) December 12, 2021

Wow best first round I’ve ever seen #UFC269 — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) December 12, 2021

Man what a fight, both these boys gonna be so sore tomorrow — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 12, 2021

Totally had the fingers in the gloves there — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 12, 2021

19-19 going into round 3! #UFC269 Both men showing their advantages! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021

That's a 10-8 round!!! Wow those elbows are nasty!!!#UFC269 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 12, 2021

Gotta Stay Busy From Bottom Look For Underhooks & Opportunities @ufc Back -2- Mat Is Wise Against @CharlesDoBronxs # DefendTheShot @DustinPoirier @ufc — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2021

Wooooooooooow!!! What did I just watch?? Peñaaaaaaaa!!! #UFC269 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 12, 2021

Great Fight @VenezuelanVixen # Jab Central Well Earned -CSO- — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2021

I remember riding bus back 2my hotel after winning TUF! A girl ran up 2me,congratulated me and said 1 day im going to win that show.

I thanked her and didn’t think much of it. Ppl always say that kinda stuff. So I thought.

Congrats @VenezuelanVixen on making ur dreams come true. — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 12, 2021

Nunes didn’t use her power correctly. Got to emotional, taped due to exhaustion.(no legs in choke) Peña was right Will won this fight. Congrats Juliana Pena #ufc269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

Nothing is guaranteed to nobody. Noting — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 12, 2021

Biggest upset in ufc championship history ?????? #ufc269 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) December 12, 2021

HOLY FUCK. We were all wrong. #UFC269 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) December 12, 2021

That was insane. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021

Called it on my IG — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 12, 2021

O m g….. Im in shock… — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 12, 2021

Wow that was absolute insanity! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 12, 2021

I wanna say it’s easier to be the underdog than the favorite, but at the moment I’m not inclined to believe anyone truly knows how this sport works #ufc269 — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) December 12, 2021

Great fight both men. I personally thought Santiago did enough to win but Neal is a dawg #UFC269 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 12, 2021

Not sure how they scored 1 and 2 but 3 was definitely Neal’s strongest round! #UFC269 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021

1 & 3 for Neal? #UFC269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

It was definitely close so good call by the judges! #UfC269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

Geoff Neal’s movement is looking good tonight #UFC269 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) December 12, 2021

Santiago looking for a break — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

How many warnings does he get — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

As many fights as we’ve seen won by calf kicks we’ve seen people get eat some bad crosses when throwing them. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021

1 & 3 for Neal? #UFC269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

Next up…”Don’t Blink” Kai Kara France!!

You may not understand it, but you will respect it!! The mana of this man was lazer focused this camp. UFC Flyweight Champ 2022, Shot Kai!! @kaikarafrance

✨ ✨ pic.twitter.com/nZ3AvfNkdv — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 12, 2021

Cody "No Chin" Garbage, welcome to the flyweight division. @kaikarafrance You can thank yours truly for saving the flyweights! #UFC269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

lol — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 12, 2021

Cody’s chin is gone :( — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

It’s sad watching fighters get old — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Ugh that’s heartbreaking — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Gutted for Cody! Dude is so good! #UFC269 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 12, 2021

Kai Kara France vs Manel Kape! Would be madness !!!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

Manel Kape vs Kai Kara #ufc269 — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 12, 2021

lets see who have the heavier hand in flyweight #ufc269 — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 12, 2021

Don’t blink — Brandon (@brandonroyval) December 12, 2021

That’s a title shot for Kai! #UFC269 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) December 12, 2021

Wow! Kai Kara France looked phenomenal! Patience & precision balanced with killer instinct. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 12, 2021

Apparently anyone who eats an overhand bomb from a professionally trained fighter and drops has “no-chin”. ‍♂️ People act like taking punches to the jaw is a normal thing humans should be able to do without repercussions. Lol — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) December 12, 2021

Anzac baby!!! Give this man a title shot @kaikarafrance #UFC269 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) December 12, 2021

France with the bigggg shots #UFC269 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) December 12, 2021

Wowwww what an upset !!! Shitttt!! #ufc269 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021

Let’s Go @Cody_Nolove. Time to remind everybody. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021

The Man in the Arena — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021

Kai has that face of a kid whos mom just took his Xbox away — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Look at Cody having that height advantage! #UFC269 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021

Rooting for @Cody_Nolove in this one but @kaikarafrance is no joke coming out of CKB! #UFC269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

My picks are trash. That was a beautiful performance by @kaikarafrance #ufc269 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 12, 2021

Congrats Sean O'Malley! You'll be flyweight champ in no time! #UFC269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

Suga show, let’s go! — michael (@bisping) December 12, 2021

Is this guy gonna be a better punching bag than the dude with green hair? — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Last time I bet against O’Malley I had 5 houses , I now have 4 . I’ve learned my lesson #UFC269 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021

That finishing sequence by @SugaSeanMMA — Terrion Flash Ware (@flashmma) December 12, 2021

Well another easy one for Suga Sean. Move him up. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

At what point to people stop denying Sean OMalley!? Let’s go!! Beautifully done #ufc269 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 12, 2021

"One of the biggest test of his career " is hilarious — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021