UFC 269 in tweets: Pros react to Charles Oliveira submitting Dustin Poirier in thrilling championship main event

By Alexander K. Lee Updated
Charles Oliveira capped off the UFC’s last pay-per-view of 2021 with an epic victory.

In his first defence of the lightweight championship, Oliveira showed off his elite grappling and submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round of the UFC 269 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was the 10th straight win for Oliveira, with nine of those wins coming by way of knockout or submission.

The triumph left no doubt as to who the top dog is at 155 pounds, arguably the most loaded division in all of MMA. And Oliveira wasn’t the only one making a statement on Saturday night.

Julianna Pena scored one of the greatest upsets in combat sports history in the co-main event, submitting two-division champion Amanda Nunes to become the UFC bantamweight champion.

Also on the main card, Kai Kara-France spoiled former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight debut with a stunning knockout, Sean O’Malley added to his highlight reel, and Geoff Neal picked up a much-needed decision win.

See what the MMA world had to say about a highly memorable UFC 269 event.

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt

Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva

