Watch Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes full fight video highlights from UFC 269’s co-main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC 269 took place Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two-division champion Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight title against challenger Julianna Pena. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch the video highlights below.

Round 1: Both women come out in orthodox and Pena is stomp-feinting a ton, making it clear she’s going to wrestle early.

Nunes chops Pena down with a calf kick but Pena gets back up and Nunes is looking like a predator in there early. Pena throws some combos at Nunes. None land but she’s showing a willingness to exchange and a jab drops Pena as she steps in.

Pena’s eyes are clear and it looks more like a slip but Nunes is standing overtop and looking to find an opening to drop in. She does but Pena scrambles and now she’s in on a double against the fence. Nunes tosses her though and how she’s on top of Pena against the fence.

Pena is moving but Nunes ragdolls her and now Nunes is on the back and she’s trying to feed a choke in. Pena is fighting the off hand and she creates enough space to rotate and claim half-guard. Now Pena is trying to roll up on a single but Nunes is holding the head. Nunes not really looking to punish Pena from this position and that’s a clear win for Pena. We’ll see how long this lasts though.

Pena now trying to grab a kimura from the bottom half but no chance she can finish this on Nunes. Nunes is so much stronger. But Nunes is now having to play defense and she’s just locking in on her own arm and waiting for the round to end. She gets clear just before the bell and it’s a clear Nunes round but Pena can build on that.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Nunes.

Round 2: Honestly, that was a pretty good round for Pena. She made Nunes work, didn’t take much damage, and built some confidence. It could all come crashing down at any moment but hey, that’s fighting Amanda Nunes.

Pena looks so much slower on the feet and her feints are so labored. But she’s game to start the second and she’s coming in on Nunes, who has a terrifying smile on her face.

Pena starts getting in her face and she’s landing some good shots on Nunes! Nunes is getting overconfident and Pena stings Nunes! She comes in and Nunes cracks back but she’s stung. nunes is getting super reckless in there and she’s eating big shots from Pena! Nunes landing her own but this is a brawl! Both women firing shots and Pena has hurt Nunes!!!

More brawling and neither woman is trying to wrestle. Nunes cracking back but her shots have less pop on them now and Pena is clocking her with overhands! THey are ugly but they are landing! Nunes on wobbly legs and Pena is just tagging her with the jab!

Nunes is exhausted and backing up!!!! OH MY GOD Pena gets a takedown! What is happening. PENA IS ON THE BACK AND SHE GETS UNDER THE NECK AND THAT’S IT!!!!!! OH MY GOD

Julianna Pena defeats Amanda Nunes by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:23 of Round 2 to become the NEW UFC bantamweight champion.