Watch Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier full fight video highlights from UFC 269’s main event, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC 269 took place Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Former interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier challenged UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the title. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch more video highlights below.

For more on Oliveira vs. Poirier, check out live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Poirier comes out in southpaw and Oliveirain orthodox. Oliveira leads with an early flying knee and backs Poirier up but doesn’t land and Poirier stings Oliveira early with a big shot that gets the champ backing up.

Oliveira lands a right hand of his own and these wo are mixing it up immediately. Oliveira is trying to force clinches early and not allow Poirier to get into a rhythm. Good tactics from the champ and he’s landing some good knees inside.

Oliveira is pushing Poirier back and keeping the pace high and eventually he drives in on a clinch and has Poirier up to the fence. Oliveira tries a sacrifice roll but Poirier is equal to it. Oliveira really fighting at a pace and landing some good knees. He’s still eating jabs and counters though.

Big left backs Oliveira up and an overhand right drops Oliveira! That might’ve been a stumble though as Oliveira is right back on him with knees and this pace is INSANE. Both men are constantly throwing.

Oliveira lands a good uppercut and that shot has been money for him but as he steps in Poirier lands a huge left hook that drops Oliveira! Poirier follows him down briefly but Oliveira is really hurt so he steps back.

Back on the feet and now Poirier is walking him down. The power is all Poirier but Oliveira is still hanging in there and keeps coming back with body work. Another huge combo from Poirier and I am shocked Oliveira is still in this.

Now Oliveira has Poirier backing up and Poirier looks exhausted. One hell of a round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Poirier.

Round 2: Poirier hurt Oliveira several times that round but the body work from the champion is going to pay dividends later on and Oliveira isn’t going away. Poirier needs to slow this pace up some or risk blowing his gas tank.

Both men looking fresh to start the round though. Let’s see if the pace remains that breakneck. Oliveira certainly is trying to do so, coming out with activity and he gets Poirier to the fence. He’s landed a lot of great knees inside and some short uppercuts. He’s trying to drag Poirier down. He can’t but he gets the back for a moment before Poirier shakes him and drops hammers from on top.

Oliveira illegally grabs the glove and uses it to maintain position and end up on top of Poirier in full guard. Herb Dean did nothing to stop it but that looked illegal. Now Oliveira is just waiting on top and Poirier has a body triangle and he’s just locking down for a standup.

Oliveira lands a couple of good elbows. The champ is grinding from the top and Poirier isn’t trying to stand. He could be tired from this fight. Oliveira chipping away on top and a lot of time left. Strong elbows inside. Not fight ending but those don’t feel good and Poirier is looking a wee bit tired in there.

A minute left and this is all Oliveira this round. He also knows now that on top, he has nothing to fear. Perhaps he’s just trying to regroup moving forward but it’s a bad look for Poirier. The round ends with Oliveira creating space and hitting some shots from on top.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Oliveira, 19-19 overall.

Round 3: Poirier’s coaches tell him he’s got to scramble next time and that’s good advice. Poirier looks a little tired but okay in the corner. Oliveira looks focused.

Oliveira pressing the action right out of the gate and he immediately gets a clinch and then ducks under to the back. Poirier is on his feet but Oliveira hops onto the back and he’s attacking the neck! Poirier still on his feet and Oliveira is trying to sink the hand under. Can’t see where it is but this looks bad! It’s under the neck! He hides the hand and Poirier taps out while standing with Oliveira on his back!

Charles Oliveira defeats Dustin Poirier by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:02 of Round 3 to retain his UFC lightweight title.