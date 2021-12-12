UFC 269 live blog: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

This is the UFC 265 live blog for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, the bantamweight co-headliner for Saturday’s fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view main event features Oliveira, the UFC lightweight champion, against former interim champ Poirier, whose resume has put him at No. 1 in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings ahead of the No. 2-ranked titleholder.

Considered by many to be the uncrowned champion at 155 pounds, Poirier has turned the heartache of a title unifier loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 into a career-defining resurgence. A “Fight of the Year” candidate with Dan Hooker led to a pair of wins over former two-division champ Conor McGregor, most recently a trilogy at UFC 264 that left McGregor with a broken leg.

But Oliveira is no slouch in the comeback category, having won the UFC title on his 28th octagon appearance. Once considered a middle of the road featherweight and lightweight, the Brazilian went on a nine-fight tear that culminated in a win over ex-interim champ Tony Ferguson and a second-round knockout of Michael Chandler for the vacant title.

Check out the UFC 269 live blog.