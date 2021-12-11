UFC 269 results: Kai Kara-France flattens Cody Garbrandt to finish former champ in flyweight debut

Kai Kara-France gave former champion Cody Garbrandt a rude welcome in his flyweight debut at UFC 269 on Saturday night.

Undeterred by Garbrandt’s size and power, Kara-France was fast and accurate with his punches and that paid off after he cracked the Ohio native with hard shot midway through the opening round. Once Kara-France had him hurt, he just set up his punches until he finally put together the combination that dropped Garbrandt to the mat for the final time.

Referee Herb Dean saw enough as he stopped the fight at 3:21 in the first round as Kara-France picks up the biggest win of his UFC career.

“I told you I was going to answer a lot of questions tonight. That’s what I did,” Kara-France said afterwards. “I know I’m the best in the world.

“I want the winner out of that fight [between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo]. 2022, you’ll be seeing the new flyweight world champion right here.”

When the fight got started, Garbrandt looked strong despite the weight cut down a division but he was also suddenly dealing with the blinding speed coming back at him from Kara-France.

The fast hands and powerful punches from the Kiwi kept Garbrandt on his back foot and he was never really able to unleash his best shots during the fight. Once Kara-France figured out Garbrandt’s timing, he really started to launch his strikes with deadly precision.

That’s what led to the shot that hurt Garbrandt and then Kara-France showed incredible patience until he saw the opening that allowed him to uncork the fight finishing combination.

With a 3-1 resume in his past four fights, Kara-France continues to prove he’s a serious threat at flyweight and a win over Garbrandt will only raise his stock in the division. Meanwhile, the former bantamweight king has now suffered back-to-back losses while dropping to 1-5 in his past six fights as Garbrandt continues to return to form after becoming UFC champion back in 2016.