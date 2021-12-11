 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC 269 tweets: Pros react to Sean O’Malley silencing doubters with highlight-reel finish

By Alexander K. Lee Updated
/ new
UFC 269: Paiva v O’Malley
Sean O’Malley
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Sean O’Malley is keeping everybody talking.

The fast-rising bantamweight contender scored his third-straight knockout win on Saturday to open the UFC 269 main card in dramatic fashion. O’Malley needed a little less than a round to find opponent Raulian Paiva’s chin. But when he did, he stung Paiva multiple times before the fight was waved off with 18 seconds remaining in Round 1.

As with many of the fight week’s he’s been involved with, O’Malley was the subject of much discussion heading into UFC 269, with UFC President Dana White going out of his way to mention that he doesn’t think O’Malley is ready for higher-ranked opposition. For O’Malley’s part, he had previously said it makes no difference to him who he fights as his compensation remains the same.

Regardless of all the pre-fight chatter, O’Malley delivered on Saturday. See what his fellow fighters had to say about his latest spectacular performance.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...