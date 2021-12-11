UFC 269 tweets: Pros react to Sean O’Malley silencing doubters with highlight-reel finish

Sean O’Malley is keeping everybody talking.

The fast-rising bantamweight contender scored his third-straight knockout win on Saturday to open the UFC 269 main card in dramatic fashion. O’Malley needed a little less than a round to find opponent Raulian Paiva’s chin. But when he did, he stung Paiva multiple times before the fight was waved off with 18 seconds remaining in Round 1.

As with many of the fight week’s he’s been involved with, O’Malley was the subject of much discussion heading into UFC 269, with UFC President Dana White going out of his way to mention that he doesn’t think O’Malley is ready for higher-ranked opposition. For O’Malley’s part, he had previously said it makes no difference to him who he fights as his compensation remains the same.

Regardless of all the pre-fight chatter, O’Malley delivered on Saturday. See what his fellow fighters had to say about his latest spectacular performance.

Congrats Sean O'Malley! You'll be flyweight champ in no time! #UFC269 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 12, 2021

great combo hunting Paiva, but my hand still more faster and stronger #ufc269 — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) December 12, 2021

Suga show, let’s go! — michael (@bisping) December 12, 2021

Is this guy gonna be a better punching bag than the dude with green hair? — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Last time I bet against O’Malley I had 5 houses , I now have 4 . I’ve learned my lesson #UFC269 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021

That finishing sequence by @SugaSeanMMA — Terrion Flash Ware (@flashmma) December 12, 2021

Well another easy one for Suga Sean. Move him up. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

At what point to people stop denying Sean OMalley!? Let’s go!! Beautifully done #ufc269 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 12, 2021

"One of the biggest test of his career " is hilarious — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 12, 2021