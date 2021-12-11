UFC 269 tweets: Pros react to Dominick Cruz comeback win, Daniel Cormier commentary controversy

Dominick Cruz did it again.

The bantamweight legend added another win to his one-of-a-kind resume, earning a unanimous decision nod over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269. While Cruz is no stranger to dramatic victories, this fight almost didn’t make it out of first round as Munhoz had Cruz badly hurt early in the bout. However, Cruz battled back to win on the scorecards, improving his pro record to 24-3.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the bout was Cruz’s controversial public criticism of fellow analyst Daniel Cormier earlier in the week. Cormier was on the call for Cruz’s fight, and many watching were paying close attention to what Cormier might say.

Check out what the MMA social media sphere had to say about Cruz’s comeback and how Cormier handled the situation.

Aldo VS Cruz is fight to make — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 12, 2021

Keith Peterson would’ve stopped it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

They should let cormier do the after fight interview — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

I thought he was gonna say “let’s take the time and everyone study tape” — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

DC over there quiet with the Cruz voodoo doll. DC you ain’t slick #ufc269 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 12, 2021

Something so satisfying about watching Dominic Cruz get punched. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021

Munhoz is so powerful, Cruz isn’t ready #ufc269 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 12, 2021

Man what a round! You cannot get into a slug fest with Munhoz! #ufc269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

Wow amazing rd 2 for Cruz, way to recover from disaster in rd 1! — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

“...done his homework.”



I see what you did there. — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 12, 2021

Congratulations @DominickCruz . The skills were on complete display!! #UFC269 — Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) December 12, 2021

Eyyy big congrats @DominickCruz!! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 12, 2021

Cruz turns back the clock!!!#UFC269 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) December 12, 2021

Hey bro @dc_mma great commentary! I don't care what they say you couldn't have called that fight without watching tape on him @DominickCruz



— Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) December 12, 2021

Cruz*** is a true OG lol — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 12, 2021