UFC 269 tweets: Pros react to Dominick Cruz comeback win, Daniel Cormier commentary controversy

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC 269: Munhoz v Cruz
Dominick Cruz
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Dominick Cruz did it again.

The bantamweight legend added another win to his one-of-a-kind resume, earning a unanimous decision nod over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269. While Cruz is no stranger to dramatic victories, this fight almost didn’t make it out of first round as Munhoz had Cruz badly hurt early in the bout. However, Cruz battled back to win on the scorecards, improving his pro record to 24-3.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the bout was Cruz’s controversial public criticism of fellow analyst Daniel Cormier earlier in the week. Cormier was on the call for Cruz’s fight, and many watching were paying close attention to what Cormier might say.

Check out what the MMA social media sphere had to say about Cruz’s comeback and how Cormier handled the situation.

