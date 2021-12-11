UFC 269 video: Bruno Silva lights Jordan Wright up with punches for fast knockout

Bruno Silva turned it ALL THE WAY UP for the TKO #UFC269 (via @ufc ) pic.twitter.com/xzVVHWzfYx

Bruno Silva is quickly becoming one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC’s middleweight division.

“Blindado” scored his third straight knockout in as many UFC appearances with a first-round TKO of Jordan Wright on the preliminary portion of UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch Silva’s brutally fast finish above.

Wright came out aggressive, looking to take the fight to Silva early with a flurry of strikes. He backed Silva up against the fence and looked to attack with clinch knees, but Silva punched his way out of trouble and landed a pair of winging hooks that visibly rocked Wright. With Wright stumbling backwards, Silva followed up with more heavy punches, landing accurate ground-and-pound and forcing the stoppage less than 90 seconds into the opening round.

Silva, a former M-1 middleweight champion, is now 3-0 in the UFC. Overall, he has won six straight fights, all by KO/TKO.