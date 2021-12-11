Watch Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva full fight video highlights from UFC 269, courtesy of the UFC.
UFC 269 took place Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Sean O’Malley faced off with Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight bout. The fight aired live on the ESPN+ pay-per-view main card. Catch more video highlights below.
His show. ✨ #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/DXpGFYwAlA— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 12, 2021
PRONTO PARA A GUERRA!!!@RaulianPaivaMMA caminha para o Octógono do #UFC269!— UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) December 12, 2021
Assista no @CanalCombate ➡ https://t.co/ft1a87ueBk pic.twitter.com/IZYmpO5uMW
Startin' to heat up #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/jz6emaIdWP— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
THE SUGA SHOW!!!!!!!!!!— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
[ @SugaSeanMMA | #UFC269 ] pic.twitter.com/bpQRnGBwf9
The hype is REAL with @SugaSeanMMA #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/qT0nLjfidS— UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021
For more on O’Malley vs. Paiva, check out a live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Loading comments...