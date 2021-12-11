Watch Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva full fight video highlights from UFC 269, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC 269 took place Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Sean O’Malley faced off with Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight bout. The fight aired live on the ESPN+ pay-per-view main card. Catch more video highlights below.

