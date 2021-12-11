UFC 269 video: Gillian Robertson fights off blatant eye poke to choke out Priscila Cachoeira

With one second left in the round, @savage_ufc forced the tap #UFC269 (via @ufc ) pic.twitter.com/bCoWFvn4GG

Gillian Robertson didn’t let an underhanded tactic stop her from setting a UFC record.

In Saturday’s UFC 269 preliminary opener, Robertson submitted Priscila Cachoeira in the last second of the first round despite Cachoeira blatantly attempting to jam a thumb into Robertson’s eye to defend against a choke.

Watch the finish above.

With her fifth submission in the UFC, Robertson now holds the record for the most submission wins by a female fighter in company history, breaking a tie with Mackenzie Dern.

It was clear early on that Robertson’s best bet was to take this fight to the mat and when she did, she was able to open Cachoeira’s defenses with ground-and-pound before attacking with a rear-naked choke. Cachoeira fought the hold for some time before going for an illegal eye poke that did not stop Robertson from sinking in the submission. Eventually, Cachoeira tapped out at the 4:59 mark of Round 1.

Robertson snaps a two-fight skid with the victory and improves her UFC record to 7-4. She is also now tied with Katlyn Chookagian for the second-most UFC flyweight wins behind champion Valentina Shevchenko (8).

Cachoeira — who missed weight for the flyweight contest by three pounds — suffers her first loss after scoring back-to-back knockout wins. Her UFC record falls to 2-4.