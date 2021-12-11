UFC 269 live blog: Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

This is the UFC 269 live blog for Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt, a flyweight main card bout on Saturday’s fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight features Kara-France, the No. 10 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, against the unranked Garbrandt, who makes his debut at 125 pounds after a long career at bantamweight.

Team Alpha Male product Garbrandt did his best work at 135 pounds, winning six straight to capture the title. But he lost the title in his first defense to former training partner T.J. Dillashaw, and a knockout loss in an immediate rematch signaled a turn in his career. After a 1-4 run, he made official a move down one weight class after flirting with the idea of a superfight with now-former champ Demetrious Johnson.

Kara-France is still seeking stability after a rocky 2-2 stretch that muted the City Kickboxing product’s hype. Most recently, he knocked out Rogerio Bontorin to rebound from a “Fight of the Night” loss to Brandon Royval.

