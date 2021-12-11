UFC 269 live blog: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

This is the UFC 269 live blog for Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena, the bantamweight co-headliner for Saturday’s fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Nunes, the only current UFC champion to hold titles in two divisions simultaneously, sits atop the MMA Fighting Global Rankings in both bantamweight and featherweight as well as the women’s pound-for-pound rankings. The most dominant force in women’s MMA, she became the first UFC champ to hold and defend two belts. Nunes hasn’t lost a fight since a 2014 setback against Cat Zingano and has since defeated a laundry list of champions and stars like Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Valentina Shevchenko (at bantamweight). In her most recent appearance, she decimated former Invicta FC champ Megan Anderson at UFC 259.

Stepping up to the task of dethroning Nunes is Pena, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 18 and the No. 5 ranked fighter in the bantamweight rankings. That spot is a consequence of dual setbacks in fights against inaugural featherweight champ Germaine de Randamie and Shevchenko, both of whom submitted her. Sandwiched in between those results, however, are wins over inaugural flyweight champ Nicco Montano and one-time title challenger Sara McMann, whom she submitted in January to secure a title shot.

