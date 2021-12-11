UFC 269 start time, TV schedule for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

The UFC 269 start time and TV schedule for the Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on several different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a six-fight early preliminary card, which airs on ESPN+. The broadcast begins at 6 p.m. ET.

Eryk Anders vs. Andre Muniz

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson

A featherweight bout between ranked contenders Josh Emmett and Dan Ige headlines the next set of prelims, which begin on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Bruno Silva vs. Jordan Wright

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defends his title against No. 1-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier in the main event Saturday night on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. A second title fight, Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena, also highlights the main card.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France

Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva