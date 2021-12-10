UFC 269 weigh-in video

At the UFC 269 weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas are set to step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier can weigh no more than 155 pounds, the maximum allowed for their title fight. In the co-main, bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the limit for their title fight.

The UFC 269 official weigh-in video is at 12 p.m. ET.

The UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC 269 weigh-in results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+)

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Eryk Anders vs. Andre Muniz

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira