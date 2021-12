UFC 269 Results: Oliveira vs. Poirier

MMA Fighting has UFC 269 results for the Oliveira vs. Poirier event, live blogs for all the main card fights, and live UFC 269 Twitter updates.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defends his title against MMA Fighting’s No. 1-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier. The two veterans have combined for 54 octagon appearances between them, the most ever for a UFC championship fight.

The co-headlining bout sees two-division champion Amanda Nunes return to 135 pounds to defend her bantamweight belt against TUF 18 winner Julianna Pena.

Check out the UFC 269 results below.

Main Card

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 1:02 | Live blog | Highlights | Twitter reax

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 3:26 | Live blog | Highlights | Twitter reax

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28) | Live blog

Kai Kara France def. Cody Garbrandt via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 3:21 | Live blog

Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 4:42 | Live blog | Highlights | Twitter reax

Preliminary Card

Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Twitter reax

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via KO (punches) - Round 2, 0:26 | Watch finish

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 1:28 | Watch finish

Early Prelims

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via submission (armbar) - Round 1, 3:13 | Watch finish

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 4:15

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:59 | Watch finish