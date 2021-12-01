New video reveals what Colby Covington actually said to Kamaru Usman after UFC 268 title fight

While Colby Covington seems to deny showing rival Kamaru Usman respect after their second clash at UFC 268, the camera doesn’t lie.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Covington said there was no respect shown in that moment, but in a clip from the UFC’s Thrill & The Agony, we now get a better grasp as to what was communicated after the final horn sounded at Madison Square Garden.

Check out the clip below, courtesy of the UFC Europe Twitter account:

What did Colby Covington say to Kamaru Usman after #UFC268?



Watch a brand new Thrill & The Agony on @UFCFightPass now! pic.twitter.com/tvhWMzM89P — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 1, 2021

“You know I’m just trying to sell it for you,” Covington said.

“What,” Usman replied.

“You know I’m just trying to sell it for you,” Covington repeated.

“I know. I know,” said Usman.

“It’s all love,” Covington continued.

As the conversation played out, Covington was heard saying, “I’ve always had love for you. I’m just trying to make you money,’ before Dan Miragliotta broke up the moment before Usman was announced the winner via unanimous decision.

Covington hopes to earn his way back to a third fight with Usman, even suggesting to MMA Fighting that the UFC puts together a best-of-seven series between the promotion’s top-two welterweights.