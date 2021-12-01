Rankings Show: The first annual airing of grievances, plus best (and worst) takes

Friends, the holiday season is finally upon us. Can’t you just feel all that good cheer?

On the final Rankings Show episode of 2021, co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee take a quick peek behind the curtain of the latest update of MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings to solve the Yair Rodriguez dilemma, discuss the biggest risers and fallers of November, plus much more.

Then, the duo are joined by four of their fellow rankings panelists — Damon Martin, Jed Meshew, Mike Heck, and E. Casey Leydon — for the rankings committee’s first annual Airing of Grievances. It’s a Festivus for the rest of us, if you will. The crew takes their seats around the roundtable and demands answers for the worst calls and most puzzling decisions by their fellow rankers. Why is this name so high on your rankings? Why is this name so low?? How you could possibly leave this fighter out?!? Consider it our own secret Santa gift exchange — only instead of gifts, the panel is handing out some accountability.

Listen to the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show below and don’t forget to subscribe to the MMA Fighting feed on all your favorite podcast platforms for the newest episodes.

Catch new episodes of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show on the first Wednesday of every month.